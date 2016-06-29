Previous
Japan
Scotland
2
1
FT
Game Details
Jamaica
Italy
0
1
LIVE 24'
Game Details
England
Argentina
2:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Next

By Associated Press
Australia, Qatar set as '20 Copa America guests

Alejandro Moreno and Ross Dyer dive into the opening fixtures of the 2019 Copa America and share their predictions for who will lift the cup.

Australia will be one of the two guest nations at the 2020 Copa America, the head of South America's football body said on Thursday.

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez told reporters that Asian champion Qatar will also return to next year's tournament, which will be co-hosted by Argentina and Colombia. Qatar and Japan are the guest nations in this year's Copa, which starts Friday in Brazil (catch all games in the U.S. on ESPN+).

- When is the Copa America?
- Full Copa America fixtures schedule
- Watch the Copa America on ESPN+

Dominguez also said no decision has been made for where the knockout games of the 2020 tournament will be played. He expects a decision to be reached within 15 days.

Argentina and Colombia will each host six teams during the group stage, with the groups divided based on geography. The top four teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage.

The CONMEBOL boss also rejected the idea of a two-legged final for the next Copa America.

"The final will be played in one match and in one host city," Dominguez said.

He also said this year's Copa America will be broadcast to a record 178 countries.

