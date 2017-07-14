Previous
El Salvador
Curacao
12:00 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Mexico
Jamaica
2:30 AM UTC Jul 14, 2017
Sydney FC
Arsenal
0
2
FT
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Östersunds FK
Galatasaray
5:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Aberdeen
Siroki Brijeg
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Ferencvaros
FC Midtjylland
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
James Rodriguez: What could have been

Real Madrid Ed Alvarez
Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho

Man Utd named most valuable soccer team

English Premier League Adriana Garcia
Ronaldo's cool family portrait

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
SPANISH PRIMERA DIVISIÓN

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
1 Real Madrid 29 6 3 93
2 Barcelona 28 6 4 90
3 Atletico 23 9 6 78
Kaka: MLS All-Stars will be Real's 'equals'

Major League Soccer Dermot Corrigan
United, Real row over L.A. base - source

International Champions Cup Rob Dawson
Will Ronaldo be involved in preseason?

ESPN FC TV
Real Madrid prepping for vicious preseason

International Champions Cup
Reports: Ronaldo's yacht check routine

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
James: 'I'm at Bayern Munich to win titles'

Transfers Mark Lovell
Transfers hanging in the balance

Transfers Mark Ogden
Dani Ceballos in action for Real Betis against Deportivo la Coruna.

Setien: Ceballos should stay at Real Betis

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Benzema leading 3-0 in court case - lawyer

France Ian Holyman
James Rodriguez

James thanks Madrid for 'marvellous' years

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Manchester United are keen on Alvaro Morata but have not agreed a deal with Real Madrid so far.

Chelsea turn to Morata, prep £62m bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Does James put Bayern Munich over the top?

ESPN FC TV
Trending: James to Bayern, Alves near PSG

Latest ESPN staff
WATCH: Real Madrid's Theo fails at keep-ups

Spanish Primera División
The Sweeper: Ramos' Barca photoshop

Spanish Primera División
High appeals court: Benzema case not valid

France Ian Holyman
Morata named in Real Madrid's U.S. squad

Real Madrid Dermot Corrigan
 By Ed Alvarez
James Rodriguez's missed opportunity at Real Madrid leads to loan exit

James Rodriguez discusses his move away from Real Madrid and hopes with Bayern Munich.

Was James Rodriguez's loan to Bayern Munich as disappointing a transaction as it sounds for Real Madrid? In short, yes. 

There are plenty of motives to think that way. There's the frustrating fact a player of his calibre failed to play as many minutes as he would have liked. The Columbia international more than compensates for his below average mobility with a gifted, almost magic left foot that allows him to pick opponents apart with pinpoint crosses. He can also score from seemingly...

 By Adriana Garcia
Man United overtake Real Madrid, Barca as most valuable soccer team

Shaka Hislop feels Eric Dier is a versatile player United could benefit from, but questions its business sense for Spurs.
Manchester United correspondent Rob Dawson gives us the latest on Manchester United's interest in Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic.
Manchester United correspondent Rob Dawson goes through the latest crop of players linked to the club.
Alexis Nunes discusses her interview with Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba, and explains why Pogba pushed her in the pool.
Man United correspondent Rob Dawson says Jose Mourinho is still actively targeting players despite having just landed Lukaku.

Manchester United is the world's most valuable soccer team in 2017 after overtaking Barcelona and Real Madrid with an estimated value of $3.69 billion, according to Forbes.

United rank third overall on Forbes' annual list of the globe's most valuable sports teams, with the NFL's Dallas Cowboys retaining top spot at $4.2bn and baseball's New York Yankees at $3.7bn.

Champions League winners Real Madrid, who had been the No. 1 soccer side the previous four years, fell to third with an estimated value...

 By Chris Wright
Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's cool family portrait

With two new additions to the flock, Cristiano Ronaldo gathered all of his nearest and dearest for an updated family portrait to go on the mantelpiece.

Assembled in the pool, Ronaldo, his mum Dolores, his girlfriend, his three kids and an assortment of other relatives posed for the group shot.

Of course, it pretty much goes without saying that "you-know-who" was at the very centre of proceedings, his obsessively chiselled torso on display for all to see as ever.

Wonder if he's standing on his 

 By Dermot Corrigan
Kaka expecting tight game when MLS All-Star side meet Real Madrid

Herculez Gomez reacts to the MLS fan XI ahead of the All-Star Game against Real Madrid and points out a few snubs.

Orlando City playmaker Kaka says his MLS All-Star side can face Champions League holders Real Madrid as "equals" when they meet in Chicago on Aug. 2.

Kaka is to line up alongside Chicago Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, reigning Major League Soccer MVP David Villa of New York City FC, Michael Bradley of Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Tim Howard in the showpiece game against Zinedine Zidane's men at Soldier Field.

Zidane's side are expected to be almost at full strength for the...

 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
Manchester United, Real Madrid bicker over L.A. facilities - source

Adrian Healey interviews Charlie Stillitano, the chairmen of Relevent Sports and the International Champions Cup.
Adrian Healey checks in from Los Angeles, where Romelu Lukaku and Man United began training Monday ahead of the ICC.
ESPN FC's Adrian Healey reports from UCLA as Manchester United have their first training session ahead of the ICC's kickoff.
Nemanja Vidic chats with Alexis Nunes about this summer's ICC matches, and why it's important for Man United's global reach.

Manchester United and Real Madrid have been involved in a row over their summer tour arrangements after both clubs picked the same city for their preseason base, sources have told ESPN FC.

The heavyweights have been butting heads over everything from hotels to training pitches in Los Angeles as club officials have tried to plan their trips.

The relationship between United and Real Madrid became so fractured ahead of the International Champions Cup that tournament chiefs and promoters Relevent Sports...

