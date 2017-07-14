James Rodriguez discusses his move away from Real Madrid and hopes with Bayern Munich.

Was James Rodriguez's loan to Bayern Munich as disappointing a transaction as it sounds for Real Madrid? In short, yes.

There are plenty of motives to think that way. There's the frustrating fact a player of his calibre failed to play as many minutes as he would have liked. The Columbia international more than compensates for his below average mobility with a gifted, almost magic left foot that allows him to pick opponents apart with pinpoint crosses. He can also score from seemingly...