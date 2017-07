Could Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier be on the move?

Earlier this month, sources told ESPN FC that Spurs would not sell the England midfielder, who signed a new contract last season but has been increasingly linked with an Old Trafford move. The Mirror writes that Mourinho wants to make Tottenham an irresistible £60m offer.

For more on the Dier negotiations, as well as other rumours, check out Transfer Talk by clicking here.