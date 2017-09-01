Loss to Hoffenheim, poor effort causing concerns at Bayern Munich

Gab Marcotti lambastes Robert Lewandowski for his comments about Bayern needing to buy more world-class players.

These are rough times for Bayern Munich. Carlo Ancelotti's crew fell 2-0 at Hoffenheim, marking the first time this calendar year that they are not top of the Bundesliga. There's no sense freaking out over the result. Bayern created the bulk of the chances and Hoffenheim's opener came as a result of the oldest trick in the book, when the quick thinking of a ball boy and quick throw-in from Andrej Kramaric caught Mats Hummels napping.

However, there are reasons to be concerned. After expressing his frustration last week, Thomas Muller was restored to the starting lineup and was poor. Without wishing to knock Javi Martinez or Hummels, you feel a lot more comfortable when Jerome Boateng is back there. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski's interview, in which he pointed out that Bayern were spending $50 million on players while their competition was shelling out twice as much, probably didn't go down too well.

Some of these issues are things Ancelotti needs to fix. That's why he gets paid the big bucks. But some of them are beyond his pay grade. That's why Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hit back at Lewandowski's words -- which implicitly said "My teammates are fine but they could be even better, why is my employer so cheap?" -- calling them regretful and implying that his agent, once again, was getting a little too busy and prompting his client into talking a little too much.

Click here to read more of Marcotti's thoughts on what occurred in European football over the previous week.