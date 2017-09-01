Loss to Hoffenheim, poor effort causing concerns at Bayern Munich

Previous
Manchester United
FC Basel
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Juventus
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Chelsea
FK Qarabag
6
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AS Roma
Atletico Madrid
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bayern Munich
Anderlecht
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sunderland
Nottingham Forest
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Bayern recover nicely with UCL win

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Time to worry about Bayern

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Hummels, Bayern a step slow at Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

Rudy, Sule prove they can star for Bayern

German Bundesliga Raphael Honigstein
Read
Bayern Munich players celebrate after Niklas Sule, center, opened the scoring against Bayer Leverkusen.

Hislop: Bayern start fourth

Power Rankings ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal, Chelsea court Bayern's Thomas Muller

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Transfer Rater: Van Dijk to Arsenal

Blog - Transfer Talk Sam McGuire, Footballwhispers
Read

Bayern transfer deadline briefing

Transfer Window Mark Lovell
Read

Trending: Progress on European salary cap

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Is Bayern Munich's Renato Sanches headed to Swansea on loan?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

BVB exhibit club's 'true love' mantra with Sahin

Bundesliga Raphael Honigstein
Read

Liverpool rampant, Arsenal woeful

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Lewa's quick-fire double lifts Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read

Group B: Bayern, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic

UEFA Champions League Nick Miller
Read

Tolisso opens with bang for Bayern

Bayern Munich Player Ratings Mark Lovell
Read
Carlo Ancelotti

Bayern director to Carlo: 'No smoking please!'

The Toe Poke Mark Lovell
Read

Can new-look Bayern remain out in front?

Bundesliga season preview Raphael Honigstein
Read
Arturo Vidal

Transfer Rater: Arturo Vidal to Liverpool

Transfers Blair Newman, Footballwhispers
Read
Hummels

Hummels beat Fellaini to gurn picture

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Kingsley Coman.

Coman, Sanches among best 21 or under

21 Aged 21 or Under ESPN staff
Read
 By Gabriele Marcotti
Share
Tweet
   

Loss to Hoffenheim, poor effort causing concerns at Bayern Munich

Gab Marcotti lambastes Robert Lewandowski for his comments about Bayern needing to buy more world-class players.

These are rough times for Bayern Munich. Carlo Ancelotti's crew fell 2-0 at Hoffenheim, marking the first time this calendar year that they are not top of the Bundesliga. There's no sense freaking out over the result. Bayern created the bulk of the chances and Hoffenheim's opener came as a result of the oldest trick in the book, when the quick thinking of a ball boy and quick throw-in from Andrej Kramaric caught Mats Hummels napping.

However, there are reasons to be concerned. After expressing his frustration last week, Thomas Muller was restored to the starting lineup and was poor. Without wishing to knock Javi Martinez or Hummels, you feel a lot more comfortable when Jerome Boateng is back there. Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski's interview, in which he pointed out that Bayern were spending $50 million on players while their competition was shelling out twice as much, probably didn't go down too well.

Some of these issues are things Ancelotti needs to fix. That's why he gets paid the big bucks. But some of them are beyond his pay grade. That's why Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hit back at Lewandowski's words -- which implicitly said "My teammates are fine but they could be even better, why is my employer so cheap?" -- calling them regretful and implying that his agent, once again, was getting a little too busy and prompting his client into talking a little too much.

Click here to read more of Marcotti's thoughts on what occurred in European football over the previous week.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.