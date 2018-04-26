As Arsenal prepare for overhaul, which players will stay or go?

With the Arsenal managerial job now available, the FC crew assess the possible successors to Arsene Wenger and the challenges they will face. Arsene Wenger delivers his verdict on Arsenal's win over West Ham, what the future holds for him after his 22-year tenure ends and more. The FC crew discuss the timing of Arsene Wenger's decision to leave Arsenal, his legacy after 22 years at the club and what he will do next.

Arsenal's squad could face a big -- and according to some, much needed -- overhaul this summer with the arrival of a new manager. Whoever takes up Arsene Wenger's position will have some big decisions to make on which players to keep and which to sell as he tries to the Gunners back into title contenders.

Those decisions will, in part, be based on what type of system the new manager has in mind and which new signings he brings in during the transfer window. But here's a prediction of which Arsenal players the new boss is likely to keep, which might be sold and which face an uncertain future.

KEEP

GK Petr Cech: He's still a solid No. 1 goalkeeper despite a growing number of mistakes starting to creep into his game. But one wonders if his recent inconsistency wasn't partially a result of being in an environment where mistakes were too easily tolerated. Arsenal need to find a goalkeeper of the future but Cech has one or two good seasons still left in him.

DF Laurent Koscielny: Koscielny remains the bedrock of Arsenal's defence but age and a troublesome Achilles have taken their toll on the France international. The team's back four needs a complete overhaul but keeping Koscielny provides some sense of continuity.

DF Nacho Monreal: Monreal has his deficiencies but it would be very expensive to find a better left-back on the market, and Arsenal have bigger priorities. Besides, the Spain international has been scoring at an impressive rate lately and his contributions shouldn't be underestimated.

MF Aaron Ramsey: Ramsey has been Arsenal's best central midfielder this season and his abilities as a box-to-box player should fit into virtually any manager's system. His 11th goal of the season on Sunday means he's now the highest scoring central midfielder in Arsenal history with 58 goals, surpassing Cesc Fabregas. Ramsey's contract expires next summer but convincing him to sign a new one should be a top priority for the club.

Ramsey is the midfielder Arsenal should build around moving forward.

MF Mesut Ozil: This one goes without saying after the German star finally penned a new long-term deal in January. The only question is whether the new manager wants to give Ozil the same kind of free role that Wenger afforded him, or if he will demand more pressing and defending from his midfielders.

MF Henrikh Mkhitaryan: The Armenia international is off to a very promising start at Arsenal but his struggles under Jose Mourinho shows that Mkhitaryan, like Ozil, needs a manager who gives his playmakers a certain amount of freedom. And having two similar No. 10s could be viewed as a luxury when perhaps a speedy winger is a bigger need. But selling him after just six months makes little sense even though his transfer value should remain fairly high.

FW Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: A total no-brainer as the club's record signing has lived up to the billing so far despite mainly playing in meaningless Premier League games. Aubameyang is the biggest reason for why Arsenal fans can feel a sense of optimism about the future.

FW Alexandre Lacazette: Keeping Lacazette only makes sense if the new manager can find a way of playing him and Aubameyang together in the same system. The France international is too good to put up with a back-up role, and Arsenal could easily get their money back for him if they wanted to. But he and Auba have showed signs of forming a great partnership and would give the Gunners an attack that can rival any in the Premier League.

SELL

Bellerin has talent but is one of the few players that may command a massive transfer fee.

GK David Ospina: The Colombia international is unlikely to stay at Arsenal without Wenger's customary promise of a cup role. And Arsenal need to find a future replacement for Cech anyway.

DF Hector Bellerin: This one might be controversial but if Barcelona are still willing to play upward of £40-50 million for their former academy product, Arsenal should cash in. Bellerin's development has stagnated and while he remains a strong attacking threat, his defensive liabilities are part of Arsenal's overall problem at the back. The Spain international remains too much of a winger and Arsenal need proper defenders even in the full-back positions.

DF Shkodran Mustafi: The Germany international has produced some excellent displays for Arsenal, but those have been mixed with some real howlers and his inconsistency is a massive problem. Perhaps a new coaching staff could improve his fundamentals and get rid of the mistakes but an upgrade at centre-back is badly needed.

DF Calum Chambers: Chambers is approaching the age where he should be a finished product but it seems unlikely that the product itself will ever be truly top-class. The former Southampton player would make a solid centre-back for some mid-table team, but Arsenal needs someone better.

FW Danny Welbeck: Welbeck has shown signs of improvement in recent games and it would be great to see him flourish after the injury hell he's gone through. But there's no clear role for him in this team and his career would probably benefit from being a regular starter elsewhere.

SEND ON LOAN

Holding could benefit from some regular playing time elsewhere before coming back to the Emirates.

DF Rob Holding: Holding has been Wenger's fourth choice at centre-back this season and needs to spend at least one year as a regular starter in the Premier League before we know how good he can be. Too early to give up on him though.

MF Alex Iwobi: There is still hope that Iwobi can develop into a formidable player but his development has stopped completely, in part because he's in and out of the side. Playing as a regular No. 10 somewhere else for a year should do him good.

MF Ainsley Maitland-Niles: We still don't know what position Maitland-Niles is best suited for after being moved around the pitch by Wenger this season. But he's probably not ready to be a regular starter in any, which makes a loan move logical. Though his versatility also makes him a very useful squad player.

QUESTION MARKS

Xhaka has plenty of talent but isn't the right fit for Arsenal.

DF Sead Kolasinac: It's hard to give a grade to Kolasinac after a campaign where he started extremely well and gave the team a boost as a wing-back, but he's rarely been trusted in the left-back position by Wenger. A new manager could see him either as a great asset or as a piece that just doesn't fit into the puzzle.

MF Granit Xhaka: Xhaka is clearly a very talented midfielder but he's not the defence-minded enforcer that Arsenal need. Finding a proper holding midfielder should be one of the club's biggest priorities this summer and they may have to cut their losses on Xhaka. But he could also flourish playing alongside someone who takes care of the defensive duties.

MF Mohamed Elneny: The Egypt international's fate could be connected to Xhaka's as Arsenal can hardly keep both in the squad while adding a new central midfielder. Elneny is in many ways a perfect squad player but not good enough to be a regular starter. He also just signed a new contract, which makes selling him less likely.

MF Jack Wilshere: If Wilshere does want to stay at Arsenal, he might wish he already signed the new contract he's been offered. It's far from certain that a manager without any emotional connection to Wilshere would take a risk on a player with his injury record. Especially when Arsenal have plenty of options in midfield.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.