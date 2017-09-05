Danny Welbeck's form gives Arsenal a good kind of selection headache

Previous
West Ham United
Huddersfield Town
2
0
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Home: 1/500  Draw: 50/1  Away: 400/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Málaga
Las Palmas
1
3
LIVE 90' +2'
Game Details
Home: 200/1  Draw: 7/1  Away: 1/12 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Desportivo Aves
Belenenses
2
1
LIVE 88'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Ural Sverdlovsk Oblast
SKA-Khabarovsk
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Arsenal shouldn't get carried away

Marcotti's Musings Gabriele Marcotti
Read

Welbeck's form a good problem for Arsenal

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

United ready to join Lemar sweepstakes

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Arsenal coast but bigger tests lay ahead

The Match Nick Ames
Read

Welbeck's double helps Arsenal bounce back

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read
Lemar produced a stunning display for France.

Will Arsenal offer Alexis Sanchez for Monaco's Thomas Lemar?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Trending: Wenger wants end to FFP

Latest ESPN staff
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud shows off goalkeeping skills

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

W2W4: Can City finally solve Liverpool puzzle?

Premier League John Brewin
Read
Thomas Lemar scored 14 and assisted 14 goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for Monaco in 2016-17.

Arsenal to return for Lemar; Juve want Pedro

Transfer Talk Matthew Stanger
Read

Darke: Big questions for top PL clubs

Premier League Ian Darke
Read

Trending: Mbappe turned down Arsenal

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal: A total mess

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Transfer Rater: Thomas Muller to Arsenal

Transfers Sam McGuire, Football Whispers
Read

Arsenal, Chelsea court Bayern's Thomas Muller

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Too soon to panic over Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger's crucial spell with Arsenal

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read

Liverpool losing Can; City still want Alexis

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Arsenal are feeling heat for Sanchez stance

Premier League Tony Evans
Read

Trending: Gazidis hails Arsenal ambition

Latest ESPN staff
Read
 By Andrew Mangan
Share
Tweet
   

Danny Welbeck's form gives Arsenal a good kind of selection headache

Arsenal responded to a humiliating defeat last time out with a confident win over a limp Bournemouth.
Craig Burley breaks down the marquee Premier League results during week 4 from Saturday.
Arsenal responded to a humiliating defeat at Anfield with a confident win over a limp Bournemouth

There were plenty of positives to take from Arsenal's 3-0 win over Bournemouth last Saturday, although the victory over a side who have lost their first four games of the season has to be put in context. The quality of Arsenal's squad, and the fact it was a home game, means this is a fixture they should win nine times out of 10. Even if they were brittle after the demoralising defeat at Anfield, there was just too much attacking talent for Eddie Howe's side to keep out.

Before the game, eyebrows were raised at the selection of Danny Welbeck over Alexis Sanchez. It wasn't simply because of the reputation of the Chile international, but in both of Arsenal's previous games -- Liverpool and Stoke away -- the England forward had been somewhat wasteful in front of goal. Whether taking the early chance would have made too much difference in the 4-0 defeat is open to question but at the Bet365 stadium, a goal would certainly have changed the trajectory of a game that Arsenal more or less dominated from first whistle to last.

ArsenalArsenal
AFC BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Fitness concerns over Sanchez ensured Welbeck got the nod against Bournemouth and his performance is one which will give Arsene Wenger something to think about. He scored twice, was unlucky not to bag a hat trick with a beautiful run and chip that went just wide and provided an assist for Alexandre Lacazette.

It was a game that summed up plenty about the 26-year-old, in particular his finishing. His first goal should have been a straightforward header, but it went in off his shoulder. The second was the kind of clinical finish you'd expect from a top-class striker, and herein lies the issue with Welbeck. It's not that he can't finish, or that he lacks the ability: it's about doing it consistently. In his first season at Arsenal, he scored a Champions League hat trick that showcased his talent in front of goal, but it's also fair to say that he can go from the sublime to the ridiculous, often lacking composure when presented with chances to score.

Some of that is down to confidence, and the two goals at the weekend will surely help in that regard, but some of it is down to the fact that Welbeck has spent so much of his Arsenal career sidelined by injury. He's had two major injuries that have seen him miss 10 months and eight months respectively, and there should be no doubt over how disruptive they've been for him. This summer was the first time Welbeck has had a real preseason since joining Arsenal in 2014, and the benefits of that are obvious, both from the point of view of fitness and availability. Many players require a run in the team to get properly match-fit and sharp in front of goal, and with three goals to his name already Welbeck is, at this early stage, the club's leading scorer.

Speaking after the Bournemouth game, the Arsenal manager said "I kept faith in him and overall I think he is getting stronger and stronger and more confident. Confidence plays a big part in his game, and I loved his finishing on his second goal."

Welbeck or Sanchez isn't normally a real decision for Wenger, but on current form, it might be.

It's why the performance, and what he produced against Bournemouth, will give Wenger a nice headache over the coming weeks. It's very difficult to drop a player after he's made such a telling contribution, regardless of the perceived quality of the opposition, and by his manager's own admission, keeping Welbeck's confidence high is important for the player.

However, there's also the need to reintegrate Alexis Sanchez back into the side. The Chile forward scored 30 goals last season and created 14 assists, making him the team's most important and productive attacking player by some distance. The issue is that he plays where Welbeck played, and although the former Man United man is versatile and can play across the front three, he's also got to contend with creator-in-chief Mesut Ozil and record signing Alexandre Lacazette. There would be room for all of them if Arsenal reverted to a back four, with Ozil dropping back into a central attacking midfield role, but it seems that Wenger is inclined to stick with the three-at-the-back system he implemented towards the end of last season.

With Chelsea looming on the horizon next weekend, Arsenal fans will be hoping for a razor-sharp Sanchez at Stamford Bridge. However, if Welbeck continues to perform and produce the way he did against Bournemouth, he'll continue to give his manager pause for thought, whether that's in terms of changes of personnel or a change of system.

Andrew Mangan is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter: @arseblog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.