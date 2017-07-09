Arsenal get it right by choosing Per Mertesacker to be academy manager

Shaka Hislop reacts to Per Mertesacker's decision to head up Arsenal's academy after the 2017/18 season.

The clues were there in January, when Arsenal's sidelined captain Per Mertesacker was given a new contract despite not playing a single second of the season.

"He's always ready to give advice, and many young players go to see him," Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said, explaining the importance of keeping hold of a creaking centre-back who had his best days firmly behind him. "Per has the right mixture."

Six months on, the message is the same, but the circumstances have changed. Fundamentally so. Mertesacker will spend one final season as an Arsenal player, fulfilling that contract, but the club confirmed on Friday that at the end of 2017-18, the vastly experienced German will start his journey into coaching by becoming Arsenal's academy manager. It is hard to envisage a more suitable appointment.

What other qualities do really you need? Mertesacker is a highly respected figure around the training ground, a man who understands the values of the club, an intelligent thinker on the game and, importantly, someone who can easily command respect, with more than 100 international caps for Germany and a World Cup winner's medal to his name.

It must be acknowledged that Mertesacker's coaching credentials are yet to be put to the test in any significant way, a potential problem for a man who is being entrusted with the future of the club. But he has a wealth of experience to draw upon. Wenger also thinks Mertesacker has a useful reservoir of intellectual analysis about the game at the top level, how it should be played and how to develop talent in such an unforgiving arena.

"Per is an exceptional character who is a great example for young players," Wenger said on Friday. "He is a deep thinker about the game and committed to helping players fulfil their potential."

Centre-back Per Mertesacker will play one more season for Arsenal before taking over as the club's academy manager.

The brains of ex-players are a natural resource that Arsenal have not exploited enough over the years. Just look at some of Mertesacker's predecessors as captain: Thierry Henry worked with the youth teams, but a permanent agreement couldn't be found, and now he assists Roberto Martinez at Belgium; Patrick Vieira was lost to Manchester City's plans for global domination, and Mikel Arteta, too, as he sits alongside Pep Guardiola on the City bench. Among the non-captains, Dennis Bergkamp is deeply embedded in the Ajax project, and Freddie Ljungberg followed former academy boss Andries Jonker to Wolfsburg.

There has been a considerable brain drain at Arsenal in recent years, with Wenger perplexingly content to let some of his most venerated players drift away from the club, their knowledge going unmined. Tony Adams, another ex-skipper, suggested in a recent interview with The Guardian that the reason for this was Wenger's reluctance to work with "big characters" who might eventually come to undermine his own accrued power.

But now that process seems to be in reverse, the policy, if it ever was such a defined thing, being cast aside. Jens Lehmann is one of the biggest characters of all, at least on the pitch, yet he has been added to the coaching staff this summer in a move that diversifies the support available to Wenger and adds another voice of authority when it comes to dealing with the squad. Mertesacker is a rather more studious type, a gentle nudger rather than a furious shouter, but that is not to say he does not have presence.

Mertesacker certainly commands respect, never more so than when he made his first start of the season in the FA Cup final in May and performed exceptionally in a man-of-the-match display. There was no finer example to set to young players; many of those he manages next season will have been watching on the day, embedding that memory.

He might not see much action on the pitch this season for Wenger, especially if a new centre-back is sought out before the transfer window closes. He isn't the greatest Arsenal defender of all time, or even of the past five years. But there have been few more quietly impressive servants of the club.

The outpouring of delight on social media -- unified, for once, in an arena of disparate and conflicting arguments -- is telling. Arsenal got this one right.

Tom is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @tomEurosport