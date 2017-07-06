Time for Arsenal to plan for life without Santi Cazorla and his mounting injuries

Previous
New England Revolution
New York Red Bulls
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/20  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Orlando City SC
Toronto FC
11:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Houston Dynamo
Montreal Impact
12:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Vancouver Whitecaps
New York City FC
2:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 9/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Portland Timbers
Chicago Fire
2:30 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 13/5  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Saint Louis FC
Rochester Rhinos
12:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Monarchs SLC
Oklahoma City Energy FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 6, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Georgia U19
Sweden U19
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Czech Rep U19
Portugal U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal, Chelsea close to deals

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Rooney on the brink of Everton return

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal must plan for life without Cazorla

Arsenal James McNicholas
Read
Germany celeb trophy Confed Cup 170702

Ozil, Muller under threat from young stars

Germany Stephan Uersfeld
Read

Lacazette would have big impact at Arsenal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal to offer £125m for Mbappe

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Predicted XIs: Who will play in August?

ESPN FC United ESPN staff
Read

Arsenal close to Lacazette deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Time for Arsenal to move on from Walcott

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Trending: Arsenal to sign 'top quality' stars

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Fans need more than Gazidis' words to unite

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Does it matter when you sign a star player?

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Your club's top transfer fear

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez's contract has a year to run and so far no extension has been agreed.

Alexis Sanchez can go for free if need be

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Read
Alexis Sanchez showed his fun side in outtakes for a recent ad

Sanchez shows fun side in ad outtakes

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Giroud mirrors Arsenal shortcomings

Arsenal Richard Jolly
Read
Pep Guardiola and Alexis Sanchez

Alexis wants Guardiola reunion at Man City

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Fabregas among list of Prem movers?

Premier League John Brewin
Read
Thomas Lemar scored 14 and assisted 14 goals in Ligue 1 and the Champions League for Monaco in 2016-17.

5 things to know about Arsenal target Lemar

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Walcott to West Ham

Transfers Andrew Gibney, Footballwhispers
Read
 By James McNicholas
Share
Tweet
   

Time for Arsenal to plan for life without Santi Cazorla and his mounting injuries

Arenal's Santi Cazorla has been unavailable for long periods in each of the past two seasons.

A midfielder that is perennially sidelined because of injury is hardly a new thing at Arsenal. The likes of Abou Diaby, Tomas Rosicky, Jack Wilshere and all Mikel Arteta all seemed to spend more time in recovery than in red-and-white.

Sadly, Santi Cazorla appears to be the latest to succumb to this injury curse. This time, Arsene Wenger must learn from his mistakes and ensure Arsenal are not reliant on a player with such chronic fitness problems.

Arsenal have arguably been too dependent on Cazorla for some time now. When he switched from a wide-playmaking role to central midfield in the winter of 2014, he became a one-man panacea for Arsenal's midfield problems.

Paired with Francis Coquelin, he adapted brilliantly to the deeper role, making use of his ambidextrous dribbling ability to weave his way through the opposition before firing early passes into the likes of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez.

Cazorla is, in some respects, a "cheat player." His individual brilliance enabled him to paper over some of the structural cracks that ran through the Arsenal team. The problem is that his precise combination of skills is so idiosyncratic, so brilliantly unique, that he became irreplaceable. When he was absent, Arsenal's plans fell apart.

Unfortunately, Cazorla was unavailable for long periods through injury in each of the past two seasons. Without him, Wenger struggled to successfully reconfigure Arsenal's midfield. Sanchez and Ozil might have won more headlines, but in reality Cazorla was the integral component -- the centrifugal star operating at the heart of the team.

In the end, it took a switch to a new formation to rebalance the midfield. Installing a back-three afforded Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey the protection they need to develop a promising partnership. However, if Wenger has any intention of occasionally restoring a back four, he knows he needs another solution.

Cazorla's importance to the team was reflected in the fact that Wenger chose to activate an extension clause in his contract back in January. At the time, it was expected that he could be back playing before the end of the season. Now, the latest reports suggest there is "no timeframe" for his return, with some stories claiming he could be out until well into 2018.

Miami Dolphins running back and Arsenal fan Jay Ajayi has high hopes for his team next season.

Though the wisdom of Wenger's decision to extend Cazorla's contract could certainly be questioned, there's no doubt now about what the manager's course of action should be.

Arsenal simply can't count on Cazorla as a regular member of the matchday squad -- his fitness has to be considered a bonus. With Ramsey also susceptible to injury (and doubts about the future of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), it's essential that Arsenal dip into the transfer market to add to their midfield options this summer.

Wenger might be tempted to try to replace Cazorla with Wilshere, who shares his capacity to slalom neatly between the lines of the opposition midfield. However, the Englishman is arguably even more brittle than his Spanish counterpart -- and did not produce the kind of form during his loan spell at Bournemouth to suggest he's up to the task.

Several names have been linked with the post: Leon Goretzka starred in his country's Confederations Cup triumph, and could be asked to join Shkodran Mustafi and Ozil in Arsenal's growing German contingent; Jean Michael Seri of Nice seems like a plausible option -- his technical quality and incisive passing making him a cheaper alternative to RB Leipzig's Naby Keita, whose price tag is reportedly £70 million.

There is still plenty of time for Arsenal to identify the appropriate player. What's clear is that, as painful as it might be, Arsenal must plan for a future without Cazorla.

He can still play a role in the squad, even if he does not feature regularly. Wenger once dubbed Rosicky one of the team's "technical leaders" -- an inspiration in training and an example when occasionally on the field.

However, Cazorla can no longer be the heartbeat of this team. The Spanish magician's last trick might just be a disappearing act.

James McNicholas is one of ESPN FC's Arsenal bloggers. You can follow him on Twitter @gunnerblog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.