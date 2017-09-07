Kolo Toure retires from football, takes up Celtic coaching role

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Kolo Toure in action for Celtic against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Kolo Toure retires, takes up role with Celtic

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Neymar antics separate him, Messi - Lustig

UEFA Champions League Jonathan Johnson
Read

Neymar winds up Celtic in UCL rout

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Kylian Mbappe is confronted by a supporter during Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League victory against Celtic.

Celtic face action over Mbappe fan incident

UEFA Champions League PA Sport
Read
Celtic Rodgers woe vs PSG 170912

Celtic played like U12s at times - Rodgers

Celtic PA Sport
Read

Grading PSG's performance against Celtic

ESPN FC TV
Read
CelticCeltic
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Celtic 0-5 PSG: Flying start for PSG stars

Champions League Highlights
Read

Rodgers hoping PSG have 'an off day' vs. Celtic

UEFA Champions League
Read

Extra Time: Previewing the Champions League

ESPN FC TV
Read
Hamilton AcademicalHamilton Academical
CelticCeltic
1
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Anthony Ralston

Tottenham, Everton eye Celtic's Ralston - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Rodgers 'needed a break' after Liverpool

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read
Odsonne Edouard PSG vs. Leicester

Celtic striker Edouard happy to face PSG

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Patrick Roberts scored against his parent club as Celtic managed a draw.

Roberts implored City over 2nd Celtic loan

Celtic PA Sport
Read
Patrick Roberts spent two seasons on loan at Celtic from Manchester City.

City's Roberts seals return to Celtic on loan

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Rivaldo Coetzee

Coetzee must wait until January for move

South Africa KweséESPN
Read
CelticCeltic
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Emery: PSG, Bayern must avoid surprises

UEFA Champions League ESPN staff
Read

Group B: Bayern, PSG, Anderlecht, Celtic

UEFA Champions League Nick Miller
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Kolo Toure retires from football, takes up Celtic coaching role

Kolo Toure in action for Celtic against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Kolo Toure has extended his time with Celtic.

Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure has announced his retirement from football and taken up a coaching role at Celtic.

Toure, 36, has been handed the title of technical assistant, with the club stating he would be "supporting on all first-team coaching matters, as well as using his knowledge, experience and expertise to assist across the club's various youth levels."

He made 17 appearances for Celtic after being reunited with former Anfield boss Brendan Rodgers last summer, and had been hoping to extend his playing career.

But he took up a coaching role with the Ivory Coast national set-up in the summer and has been doing some work with Rodgers and his backroom staff in recent weeks.

Quoted on the club's official website, Toure said: "I couldn't be happier to be back at this great club.

"This is a new chapter in my career, a new beginning. The football is over now. I can officially say I am retired from playing and now I am fully concentrating on coaching.

"For me there is no big change in terms of what I will be doing. I have always been the kind of player who tries to help those around me.

"Now I will try to give advice, help the young players and just guide them and pass on all the experience I have acquired during my career."

Toure had been given some coaching experience in the second half of last season and is thirsty for more knowledge.

"I can learn so much from working with Brendan Rodgers, he is a top manager,'' he said. "I will be working with him and his staff very closely each day.

"He is one of the best young managers in the world right now. What he's doing for Celtic is there for all to see, he's doing amazingly right now."

Rodgers added: "This is great news for Celtic that we are able to bring a man of Kolo's experience into our coaching team. In everything he does, he is quite simply a fantastic example to anyone.

"He has worked at the top of the game for so many years and he has all the qualities which any player of any age should aspire to.

"He is a fantastic role model for our younger players and someone who has a level of experience and knowledge which can only be invaluable to our established players."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.