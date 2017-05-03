Celtic's Sinclair makes social media post showing alleged racist abuse

Previous
Watford
Liverpool
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Málaga
Sevilla FC
4
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
6:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 13/5  Away: 17/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlético Tucumán
Peñarol
10:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlético Nacional
Estudiantes La Plata
12:00 AM UTC May 3, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Botafogo
Barcelona S.C.
12:45 AM UTC May 3, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Sinclair: 'I've found a home' with Celtic

Celtic PA Sport
Read
Celtic celebrate as rivals Rangers are thrashed at Ibrox.

Sinclair's Instagram shows alleged abuse

Celtic PA Sport
Read
RangersRangers
CelticCeltic
1
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Dembele Celeb for Celtic 170218

Dembele's season could be over - report

Celtic PA Sport
Read
Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers is getting hitched for a second time.

Rodgers hopes to meet Liverpool in Europe

UEFA Champions League Glenn Price
Read
CelticCeltic
RangersRangers
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

WATCH: Kolo sings 'Toure' song

Scottish Premiership
Read

The Sweeper: Toure's a Whitney Houston fan

Scottish Premiership
Read
Kolo Toure is one of several Liverpool players in line to get a rare start in the Reds' Capital One Cup match against Middlesbrough.

Kolo Toure: Whitney Houston fan

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ross CountyRoss County
CelticCeltic
2
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
CelticCeltic
KilmarnockKilmarnock
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Rodgers signs new four-year deal with Celtic

Celtic PA Sport
Read
CelticCeltic
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The Sweeper: Schweini's new friendship

International
Read
Celtic's unveiling of Brendan Rodgers

Rodgers plays down Arsenal speculation

Scottish Premiership Mattias Karen
Read
Kolo Toure smile

Celtic sing Toure song after clinching title

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Heart of MidlothianHeart of Midlothian
CelticCeltic
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Larin transfer links are 'interesting' - Kreis

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
DundeeDundee
CelticCeltic
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
A general view of the Celtic Park stadium.

Celtic appoint former Chelsea head scout

Celtic PA Sport
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Celtic's Sinclair makes social media post showing alleged racist abuse

Celtic celebrate as rivals Rangers are thrashed at Ibrox.
Scott Sinclair opened the scoring for Celtic in a runaway win against Rangers in the Old Firm derby.

Scott Sinclair has posted a picture on social media showing the alleged racist abuse he suffered during Saturday's Old Firm derby.

The Celtic winger posted a still from footage of the game at Ibrox, with Celtic beating Rangers 5-1, apparently showing a man making a monkey gesture.

Sinclair, who scored the opening goal from the penalty spot, accompanied the picture with the message #notoracism.

#Notoracism

A post shared by Scotty Sinclair (@scotty__sinclair) on

Police are investigating, with a spokesman saying: "We are aware of that incident and inquiries are ongoing.''

Writing on Twitter on Saturday, former Manchester City and Swansea wideman Sinclair said: "What a team performance yet again, the fans were right behind us from start to finish.

"Just a shame to end the game and seeing the ignorance of people no matter what team u support there is just no need for racism!''

Eight people were arrested following the match including a 23-year-old man for allegedly running on to the pitch to confront Celtic captain Scott Brown.

Two men aged 36 and 16 were arrested in connection with allegedly trying to enter the ground while drunk while a 30-year-old man was held in connection with alleged offensive behaviour.

Three men aged 34 and 53 and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with alleged breach of the peace while a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly being in possession of alcohol at the ground.

Police announced on Sunday that they had made another arrest following the incidents at the ground.

A 28-year-old man has been detained in connection with an alleged offence under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act, officers said.

The man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.