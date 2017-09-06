Barcelona star Lionel Messi shows off latest tattoo

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has inked a tribute to his wife in his latest addition to his growing tattoo collection.

The Argentinian star fully revealed the latest addition of body art after scoring a hat trick in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Completed at some point over the summer, Messi's new tattoo is an image of his wife Antonella Rocuzzo's lips, placed on his upper groin, just above the waistband of his shorts.

How very intimate!

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.