Barcelona star Lionel Messi shows off latest tattoo

Previous
Manchester United
FC Basel
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Barcelona
Juventus
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/7  Draw: 7/2  Away: 5/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
FK Qarabag
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Roma
Atletico Madrid
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 6/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bayern Munich
Anderlecht
0
0
ESPN3 LIVE 0'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Celtic
Paris Saint-Germain
6:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Aston Villa
Middlesbrough
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 11/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sunderland
Nottingham Forest
0
0
LIVE 0'
Game Details
Home: 6/5  Draw: 5/2  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Ronaldo beats Messi in FIFA ratings

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Patrice Evra

Evra helps out the homeless in Marseille

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
AS Roma third kit 2017-18

Roma unveil 'velvet brown' third kit

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Lionel Messi shows off latest tattoo

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Atlanta

Atlanta's incredible atmosphere

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe: I copied Zidane's hairstyle

The Toe Poke Ian Holyman
Read
Pogba Ibra

Pogba and Ibra in UEFA campaign vid

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Luke Skywalker becomes a Wolves fan

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Jozy Altidore

Jozy learns Sloane won US Open while playing

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Thibaut Courtois bicycle kick

Courtois' brilliant acrobatic volley

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Peru fans watch football at funeral

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud shows off goalkeeping skills

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ronaldo

Ronaldo launches new C7 fragrance

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read

Chester advertise for new boss on Twitter

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Montpellier dealt PSG their biggest Ligue 1 defeat since 2011.

Typo sees Montpellier shirt missing 'L'

The Toe Poke Ian Holyman
Read

Batshuayi laughs at own goal gaffe

The Toe Poke Liam Twomey
Read

Carragher blocked by ex-Reds teammate

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Benjamin Mendy

Mendy references Cool Runnings

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Exeter coach shows off his magical powers

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Luiz demonstrates gymnastic skills

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Barcelona star Lionel Messi shows off latest tattoo

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has inked a tribute to his wife in his latest addition to his growing tattoo collection.

The Argentinian star fully revealed the latest addition of body art after scoring a hat trick in Barcelona's 5-0 win over Espanyol on Saturday.

Completed at some point over the summer, Messi's new tattoo is an image of his wife Antonella Rocuzzo's lips, placed on his upper groin, just above the waistband of his shorts.

How very intimate! 

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.