Young Manchester United fans spot Jesse Lingard, pandemonium ensues

Being a local lad himself, Jesse Lingard regularly makes time to pay a bit back to loyal Manchester United supporters.

Having not so very long ago bought a round of drinks for a bar full of United fans, Lingard has reinforced his "man of the people" credentials once again by stopping to play football with a gang of young fans.

Lingard meeting and playing football with local fans. Class. #mufc pic.twitter.com/F5qPlvfAtG - United Xtra (@utdxtra) July 4, 2017

After being spotted in his car, Lingard was quickly besieged by Mancunian kids who couldn't quite believe that the United star had driven through their neighbourhood.

Sure enough, the 24-year-old even got out for a quick kick-about on the green.

Lovely stuff.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.