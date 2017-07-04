Paulo Dybala scores 'impossible' free kick in charity game

Paulo Dybala returned to Argentina to take part in a charity football match in his hometown of Laguna Larga on Saturday.

As part of the fun, the Juventus forward was tasked with scoring an "impossible" free kick as the entire opposing team and more packed the goalmouth.

As well as the goalkeeper, 18 defenders amassed on the line along with a couple of auxiliary blockers brought on from the crowd.

Sure enough, Dybala was still able to find the top corner with a sweet strike from 20 yards.

Incredible stuff.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.