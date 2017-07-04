Paulo Dybala scores 'impossible' free kick in charity game

Previous
Chile
Germany
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portugal
Mexico
2
1
AET
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Bulgaria U19
England U19
1:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany U19
Netherlands U19
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Europa FC
T.N.S.
5:30 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Progres Niederkorn
Rangers
5:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Germany
Brazil
3:45 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Atlanta United FC
San Jose Earthquakes
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Columbus Crew SC
11:00 PM UTC Jul 4, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Dallas
DC United
12:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/9  Draw: 3/1  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Colorado Rapids
Seattle Sounders FC
1:00 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LA Galaxy
Real Salt Lake
2:30 AM UTC Jul 5, 2017
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 14/5  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Summer of Messi murals continues

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Dybala scores 'impossible' free kick

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Ronaldinho steals show in Legends Clasico

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
The Bayern Munich logo on the Allianz Arena pitch ahead of the Bundesliga game against Freiburg in May 2017.

Bayern unveil new retro kit

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Lukaku listed for sale in local paper

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Josh Robinson was announced as a new signing by both Crusaders and Linfield

Two rivals clubs announce same new signing

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Ivan Perisic plays international beach volleyball for Croatia

Perisic plays beach volleyball for Croatia

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Kylian Mbappe has sent a not-so-subtle hint to the small army of clubs chasing his signature

Mbappe tells his suitors that he's 'priceless'

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

'Class of 92' ride the Hong Kong metro

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Mexico fan lies to wife, goes to Confed Cup

Toe Poke ESPN STAFF
Read
Alexis Sanchez showed his fun side in outtakes for a recent ad

Sanchez shows fun side in ad outtakes

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Salah is greatest ever Egyptian, says Salah

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Marcus Rashford meets Ronaldinho

Rashford meets 'king' Ronaldinho in Miami

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's statue is almost ready

Ibrahimovic gives statue update

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
St Mirren celebrate with the League Cup after beating Hearts 3-2

New St Mirren kit has 'scout' badges

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale's ace golf trick shot

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Dejan Lovren takes a dive

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Victor Lindelof goes to the pub

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Crystal Palace in De Boer twins mix-up

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

Wanyama gets his own street -- for a day

The Toe Poke Dan Kilpatrick
Read
 By Chris Wright
Share
Tweet
   

Paulo Dybala scores 'impossible' free kick in charity game

Paulo Dybala returned to Argentina to take part in a charity football match in his hometown of Laguna Larga on Saturday.

As part of the fun, the Juventus forward was tasked with scoring an "impossible" free kick as the entire opposing team and more packed the goalmouth.

As well as the goalkeeper, 18 defenders amassed on the line along with a couple of auxiliary blockers brought on from the crowd.

Sure enough, Dybala was still able to find the top corner with a sweet strike from 20 yards.

Incredible stuff.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.