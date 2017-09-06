Previous
Austria Vienna
AC Milan
1
5
FT
FT
Atalanta
Everton
3
0
FT
FT
Arsenal
FC Cologne
3
1
FT
FT
Highlights
Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao
0
0
FT
FT
Real Sociedad
Rosenborg
4
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Marseille
Konyaspor
1
0
FT
FT
Highlights
Zulte-Waregem
Nice
1
5
FT
FT
 By Shaka Hislop
Power Rankings: PSG claim top spot and Barcelona rise as Real Madrid slip

FC's Jonathan Johnson recaps PSG's convincing win over Celtic as they seek out UCL glory with their stellar squad.
The FC crew praise Paris Saint-Germain's front three while Craig Burley calls Celtic's defeat 'a reality check'.

We're only in the second week of this season's rankings, but already it's all change! There's a French feel to the top as last week's leaders drop.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know and watch Shaka defend his picks on ESPN FC TV!

Shaka Hislop played for over 10 years in the Premier League and represented Trinidad and Tobago at the 2006 World Cup. Watch him on ESPN FC TV!

