AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
1
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
FT
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
FT
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
FT
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
2
FT
 By Rob Dawson, Man United correspondent
United States stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan join Common Goal charity

Juan Mata spoke about the Common Goal initiative which sees players donate one percent of their wages to charity.

United States women's internationals Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan have become the latest players to join Common Goal.

The U.S. stars have pledged, along with Bayern Munich defender Hummels and Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata, to donate one percent of their salaries to the charity on Thursday.

Rapinoe highlighted the importance of women joining, saying: "Common Goal is intended as an inclusive initiative, and myself and Alex felt it was important that women's football was represented from the outset.

"We're really looking forward to building the movement with Juan and Mats from here. The sky is the limit at this stage."

Morgan added: "As the global profile of women's football continues to grow, players like myself and Megan will have an increasing number of opportunities to use our status for good.

"I'm thrilled to join Common Goal at this early stage and hope we can inspire many others to become part of the movement."

Alex Morgan said she's thrilled to join Common Goal.

Hummels hopes his pledge will show disillusioned fans that football "still has its heart in the right place." 

"In Europe, we've just experienced a record-breaking transfer window," Hummels said.

"I think some fans are starting to feel alienated from the game in light of these kinds of developments.

"But as more players join Common Goal, we hope to show the world that football still has its heart in the right place."

Common Goal was set up to fund football-based charities around the world. Three more participants are close to being announced after both Hummels and Mata urged other footballers to join up.

However, sources have told ESPN FC that not one English Premier League player has shown an interest.

Premier League clubs spent more than £1.4 billion during the summer transfer window while Brazilian Neymar swapped Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in a record-breaking £198 million deal.

Rob is ESPN FC's Manchester United correspondent. Follow him on Twitter @RobDawsonESPN.

