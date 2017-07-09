Previous
United States
Panama
8:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Martinique
Nicaragua
11:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Czech Rep U19
Georgia U19
2
0
FT
Game Details
Portugal U19
Sweden U19
2
2
FT
Game Details
CR Vasco da Gama
Flamengo
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
12:00 AM UTC Jul 9, 2017
Game Details
 By Mark Lovell
Share
Tweet
   

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller 'must have a better season' - Rummenigge

Thomas Muller has praised his national sides strength in depth after Germany won the Confederations Cup and European U21 Championships.
Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness says the club will not pay big money to buy Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.
Carlo Ancelotti is pleased that his players finished the season in good condition.
Bayern Munich's Philipp Lahm hopes that football supporters will remember him as a good player when he retires at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Thomas Muller he will have to improve on last season's disappointing campaign.

Muller, 27, only scored five Bundesliga goals last term and went through a 999-minute league goal-drought.

The Germany international struggled to back up his most prolific season ever of 2015-16 when he notched 32 goals in all competitions and was reportedly the subject of a €100 million bid from Manchester United.

"He must have a better season," Rummenigge told Munich outlet Merkur.

Last term, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti consistently left Muller on the bench in the bigger games -- often preferring to use midfielder Thiago Alcantara in an advanced role behind top scorer Robert Lewandowski.

Rummenigge added: "Competition for his position is fierce. I wish him a great season with lots of goals."

Rested for Germany in their Confederations Cup success in Russia, Muller started Bayern's opening preseason friendly on Thursday, scoring the second goal in a comfortable 4-1 win against local amateur side Wolfratshausen.

Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.

