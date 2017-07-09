Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller 'must have a better season' - Rummenigge
Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has told Thomas Muller he will have to improve on last season's disappointing campaign.
Muller, 27, only scored five Bundesliga goals last term and went through a 999-minute league goal-drought.
The Germany international struggled to back up his most prolific season ever of 2015-16 when he notched 32 goals in all competitions and was reportedly the subject of a €100 million bid from Manchester United.
"He must have a better season," Rummenigge told Munich outlet Merkur.
Last term, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti consistently left Muller on the bench in the bigger games -- often preferring to use midfielder Thiago Alcantara in an advanced role behind top scorer Robert Lewandowski.
Rummenigge added: "Competition for his position is fierce. I wish him a great season with lots of goals."
Rested for Germany in their Confederations Cup success in Russia, Muller started Bayern's opening preseason friendly on Thursday, scoring the second goal in a comfortable 4-1 win against local amateur side Wolfratshausen.
Mark Lovell covers Bayern Munich for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter: @LovellLowdown.
