Burnley's formula -- and success -- looks a lot like Iceland's

Sean Dyche applauds Burnley's ability to keep pressure on Watford after going down a man in their away defeat.

If Leicester City were the overachievers of the Premier League last season, Burnley may well take the prize in this one. Newly promoted on a limited budget, the Clarets were tipped to fall straight back down, but they now sit 12th, and were in the top half just a week ago. While lady luck has smiled at them more than once, their tactics have also been impressively efficient, Sean Dyche squeezing every drop of talent out of his industrious squad.

That has particularly applied at Turf Moor, where Burnley have taken 28 of their 29 points. The uneven record is partly due to having played five of the top six teams away, and their last six home wins have all been against teams who are currently in the bottom half. Still, they also beat Liverpool at home, while Arsenal needed a late handball to prevail. On the road, they have lost to Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City -- but only by one goal -- and snatched a point at Old Trafford. Their shot metrics are poor, but they keep defying them. Clearly, they are doing something right.

