Are expectations too high for Arsenal?

Craig Burley breaks down what he thinks is an all too common performance from Arsenal: a lot of work but no result.

The Arsenal experience is a unique one. For the better part of the last decade, the team has married consistently reliable seasons with seemingly wild swings in form. They currently sit fourth in the table with 34 points, nine behind league-leading Chelsea. Fourth place is a comfortable position for the North London side. They've finished there five of the last 10 seasons, along with four thirds and last year's second. It's also disappointing. Just two weeks ago they sat in second, only three points back, a team that looked as likely as any to challenge Chelsea at the top of the table. They took leads against both Everton and Manchester City but held neither. Arsenal are always pretty good but often leave fans feeling like they could be better.

...