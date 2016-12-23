Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Shaka Hislop breaks down the big names that are set to miss Premier League's Boxing Day fixtures.

Paul Pogba shows why he's the king of social media, while Courtois enjoys his time off stateside in The Sweeper!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that no first team players will be sold in the January transfer window.

In this season of shopping, the Premier League's lists will start getting checked in January, when the transfer window opens. Here are some units that desperately need some help come the soccer shopping season:

Manchester City: Central midfield

The central midfielders in a Pep Guardiola system always have huge demands placed on them. They have to control the game, initiate attacking action, shield the back line, and prevent counterattacks before they happen. The mix of passing, tactical acumen and mobility is taxing.

...