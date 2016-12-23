Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Michy Batshuayi

Conte: Chelsea must be patient with Batshuayi

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read

Hughes: Liverpool have many threats

English Premier League
Read

Lampard wants to continue playing - Conte

Chelsea Liam Twomey
Read
West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet

Bilic: West Ham don't want to sell Payet

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Hughes: I've always admired Allen

English Premier League
Read

Premier League predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Bilic: Payet committed to West Ham

English Premier League
Read

Bilic: Sakho out of AFCON

English Premier League
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extends Spurs contract until 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Afellay set to return from injury for Liverpool clash

Stoke City PA Sport
Read
Diafra Sakho celebrates his goal for West Ham United against Manchester United.

Sakho out for six to eight weeks injured

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Matip could avoid sanction for ANC snub - lawyer

English Premier League Glenn Price
Read

Vertonghen is feeling homesick - mother

Tottenham Hotspur Dan Kilpatrick
Read

Fonte hopes slow-burning career heats up

Premier League Richard Jolly
Read

West Brom make Schneiderlin bid - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Thierry Henry, Robert Pires and Sol Campbell

What the table at Christmas reveals for 2017

Premier League John Brewin
Read

'Offers on table' for Lindelof, agent says

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

The big football quiz of 2016

Quiz of 2016 ESPN staff
Read

Firmino planning 'many years' at Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read

Has the Wizard of Ozil lost his magic?

Premier League David Hirshey
Read
 By Mike L. Goodman
Share
Tweet
   

Premier League teams in need of transfer help

Shaka Hislop breaks down the big names that are set to miss Premier League's Boxing Day fixtures.
Paul Pogba shows why he's the king of social media, while Courtois enjoys his time off stateside in The Sweeper!
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that no first team players will be sold in the January transfer window.

In this season of shopping, the Premier League's lists will start getting checked in January, when the transfer window opens. Here are some units that desperately need some help come the soccer shopping season:

Manchester City: Central midfield

The central midfielders in a Pep Guardiola system always have huge demands placed on them. They have to control the game, initiate attacking action, shield the back line, and prevent counterattacks before they happen. The mix of passing, tactical acumen and mobility is taxing.

...