Premier League teams in need of transfer help
In this season of shopping, the Premier League's lists will start getting checked in January, when the transfer window opens. Here are some units that desperately need some help come the soccer shopping season:
Manchester City: Central midfield
The central midfielders in a Pep Guardiola system always have huge demands placed on them. They have to control the game, initiate attacking action, shield the back line, and prevent counterattacks before they happen. The mix of passing, tactical acumen and mobility is taxing....