AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
12:00 PM UTC
Kobe Bryant

Soccer reacts to Kobe Bryant, daughter deaths

AC Milan ESPN
Can Setien rediscover 'Barcelona values'?

Spanish Primera División
Soccer world mourns the death of Kobe Bryant

ESPN FC TV
Barcelona's possession too 'predictable' vs. Valencia

ESPN FC TV
Nicol: Barcelona's defense didn't do their job

Spanish Primera División
Barcelona's defeat at Valencia shows Setien the size of his task

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Setien: Barca players struggling to adapt to me

Barcelona Sam Marsden
ValenciaValencia
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
0
FT
Barcelona face 'massive' contest against Valencia

Spanish Primera División
Barcelona, Real Madrid learn Copa round-of-16 foes

Spanish Copa del Rey Associated Press
Hislop 'as unconvinced as ever' about Barca

Spanish Primera División
Inter drop out of Shaka Hislop's Power Rankings

ESPN FC TV
Griezmann a misunderstood genius at Barcelona

Barcelona Graham Hunter
English teen Barry leaves Barca for Aston Villa

Transfers Sam Marsden
Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal for Barcelona in the Copa del Rey.

Griezmann 8/10 as Barca narrowly avoid Copa del Rey shocker

Barcelona Sam Marsden
Griezmann rescues Barcelona in second half

Barcelona
Greizmann's second puts Barcelona ahead

Barcelona
UD IbizaUD Ibiza
BarcelonaBarcelona
1
2
FT
Griezmann brings Barcelona level

Barcelona
Ibiza take shock lead against Barcelona

Barcelona
By ESPN
Xavi leads Al Sadd to Qatar Cup win week after turning down Barcelona

Steve Nicol explains why Quique Setien needs to make some big tactical changes to find success at Barcelona.
Quique Setien talks about his admiration for Lionel Messi and wanting Barcelona to win "everything we can."
Sid Lowe says Quique Setien will be embraced by Barcelona purists because of his style of play.

One day after confirming he turned down an offer to coach Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez earned his second trophy as a manager, leading Al Sadd to victory in the Qatar Cup on Friday.

Al Sadd beat Al Duhail 4-0 in the final as the club won their seventh title in the competition, which was established in 1995.

Al Sadd's nearest competitor, Al-Rayyan has won four titles.

Sources told ESPN last week that the the 39-year-old had turned down an offer from Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde as manager, and he confirmed Blaugrana's approach on Thursday.

Barcelona fired Valverde on Monday and replaced him with former Real Betis and Las Palmas manager Quique Setien.

"It's true that I received an offer from Barcelona," Xavi said earlier Friday. "[Barcelona directors] Eric Abidal and Oscar Grau made the offer, but I didn't accept it because I felt it was too soon for me to coach Barcelona. That doesn't mean it's not still my dream to coach Barcelona one day."

In addition to the Qatar Cup win, Xavi also led the team to the SuperCup win in 2019, also by defeating Al Duhail.

