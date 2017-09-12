Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
2
1
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
FT
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
FT
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
FT
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
2
FT
Game Details
 


 By Samuel Marsden
Valverde might manage Messi, Suarez playing time during busy week

The ESPN FC panel credit Ernesto Valverde for getting Barcelona back to their best following Luis Enrique's exit.
Alejandro Moreno and Alexis Nunes discuss Barcelona's status among the top clubs in Europe.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has suggested he could manage Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez's game time over the next week as he targets nine points from La Liga games against Getafe, Eibar and Girona.

Messi returned from playing two games with Argentina last weekend to score a hat trick against Espanyol in the Catalan derby and followed up with a Champions League double against Juventus in midweek.

Suarez, meanwhile, has also played the last two matches for his club, after returning from a knee injury two weeks ahead of schedule to feature twice for Uruguay earlier this month.

Following Saturday's trip to Getafe, Barca host Eibar on Tuesday before travelling to local rivals Girona next weekend, a run of games which Valverde may use to rest some of his regulars.

"We will see if I manage their minutes," he said in a news conference when asked if the South American duo, now both into their 30s, are untouchable. "It's not about rotations but about trying to win.

"There are more than 11 players and we're going to need everyone [throughout the season]," Valverde continued. "We will see if Getafe is the moment, but with three games in a week, there could be some changes.

"The Getafe game's a tough test for us at the start of an important week, with nine points in play. They defend well, they're very aggressive at the back and they don't let you play."

Lionel Messi, left, and Luis Suarez, right, might be rotated during a busy week for Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembele made his first start for Barca in midweek against Juventus and may be handed a full league debut at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

However, Valverde says patience is required with the club's record signing, who is still just 20.

"He's getting better all the time," the coach said. "We hope he's going to keep giving us more and more. Barca play differently [to Borussia Dortmund] so he's getting involved with a different idea and familiarising himself with his teammates. You always ask about him, because there's a lot of hope in him, but we have to give him time."

Valverde also played down the significance of Aleix Vidal being left out of the last two matchday squads: "I'm happy with him and with his performances. Remember that he started the game against Alaves... he's not been in the squad for the last two matches but that could change at any moment.

"In addition, he's a player who can help us in more than one position," Valverde continued. "I understand these type of questions, but they're going to be recurring because every week it's likely that I will have to leave one or two players out of the squad."

Samuel Marsden covers Barcelona for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @SamuelMarsden.

