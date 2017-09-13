Atlanta United set to break MLS single-game attendance record on Saturday

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Brighton & Hove Albion
0
1
LIVE 58'
Game Details
Home: 9/1  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Eibar
Leganes
1
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 15/4  Away: 20/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Hannover 96
Hamburg SV
2
0
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Home: 1/250  Draw: 40/1  Away: 300/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Toulouse
Bordeaux
0
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 33/1  Draw: 4/1  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Partick Thistle
Rangers
2
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Home: 10/11  Draw: 15/8  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next
Earnie Stewart Philly Union

Stewart eyes long-term Philadelphia success

Major League Soccer Matt Pentz
Read

Kreis: We must win and keep winning - Via Orlando

Major League Soccer
Read

MLS Predictor: Week 28

Major League Soccer
Read

Whitecaps add U.S. youth product Barbir

United Soccer League Jeff Carlisle
Read

Atlanta set to break MLS attendance record

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Predictions: Who wins MLS' biggest games?

Major League Soccer Arch Bell
Read

Detroit MLS bid strong - Pistons vice-chair

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Twellman: Run of home matches a boost for Atlanta

ESPN FC TV
Read
Jaylin Lindsey US U17s

Sporting KC signs 17-year-old Lindsey

Sporting KC Associated Press
Read

Impact re-sign Jackson-Hamel to 2019

Transfers Jeff Carlisle
Read

Context matters in Atlanta United's rout

Major League Soccer
Read

Workmanlike outing for Vancouver - Via Whitecaps

Major League Soccer
Read

Alessandrini's road to LA - Via Galaxy

Major League Soccer
Read

Vancouver 3-0 Minnesota: Whitecaps move top - Via MLS

MLS Highlights
Read
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver Whitecaps
Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
New England RevolutionNew England Revolution
7
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Atlanta 7-0 New England: VAR steals the show

MLS Highlights
Read

Villalba completes the rout for Atlanta

MLS Highlights
Read

Asad gets in on the act for Atlanta's sixth

MLS Highlights
Read

Kratz's inch-perfect free-kick makes it 5-0

MLS Highlights
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Atlanta United set to break MLS single-game attendance record on Saturday

Taylor Twellman examines the positioning battle in the Eastern Conference and explains how Atlanta could fight for second.
Shaka Hislop reacts to Atlanta's thrashing of the Revs and the controversy it caused in terms of running up the score.

Atlanta United is set to break the single-game MLS attendance record in Saturday's game against the Orlando City.

The expansion club announced on Thursday night that it had sold over 69,256 for the first Saturday game, when it will open the entire Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In United's first game there on Sunday, over 45,000 fans watched a 3-0 win over FC Dallas, while 42,500 saw Wednesday night's 7-0 rout of nine-man New England.

The top deck of the new venue, which is shared with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, was closed off for those games, but it will be open on Saturday.

The move will allow Atlanta to break the MLS record for a standalone game of 69,255 fans, set at the Rose Bowl in 1996 in the Los Angeles Galaxy's first-ever game.

Atlanta United will open the top deck for Saturday's game against Orlando.

Five other MLS games have recorded higher attendances in the past, but those were all part of doubleheaders, led by the 92,650 that saw Chivas USA face the New England Revolution before Barcelona played Chivas' Mexican parent club.

Atlanta United, which played at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium while waiting for Mercedes-Benz to open, is also on pace to break the MLS record for average season attendance, set at 44,247 by the Seattle Sounders in 2015.

Atlanta is averaging 45,811 and has six more games at home. It will also open the top deck for the regular season finale against Toronto FC in October.

United is currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standing, but hold at least one game in hand over all the other playoff contenders, and are only three points out of third place.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.