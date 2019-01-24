Previous
Preston North End
Derby County
Almoez Ali trains with his Qatari teammates ahead of the Asian Cup final.

UAE file complaint over Qatar player eligibility

Yoshida applauded after calling for fair play in rousing speech

Shinji Kagawa

Japan don't miss Shinji Kagawa at all

Graham Arnold & Awer Mabil

Arnold rejects link to vacant Hibernian job

Qatar's players celebrate their opening goal during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup semi-final football match between Qatar and UAE

AFC to probe sandal throwing at Asian Cup

Qatar 4-0 UAE: Qatar into Asian Cup final

QatarQatar
United Arab EmiratesUnited Arab Emirates
Queiroz steps down as Iran boss after Japan loss

Iran 0-3 Japan: Osako double seals final spot

IranIran
JapanJapan
Graham Arnold

Australia's Asian Cup failure is on Arnold

Graham Arnold

Source: Graham Arnold interested in Hibs job

Son Heung-min leaves the pitch with teammates after South Korea's loss to Qatar at the Asian Cup.

Son trades Korea pressure for expectations at injury-hit Spurs

Degenek dejected for Socceroos' 'mistake'

UAE 1-0 Australia: Socceroos crash out

Ismaeil Matar Aljneibi of United Arab Emirates battles for possession with Milos Degenek of Australia during the AFC Asian Cup quarter final match between United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Degenek a 5/10 after howler leads to Australia exit

South Korea 0-1 Qatar: Son & Co. stunned

Australia, South Korea crash out of Asian Cup

Arnold bemoans lack of funding

Robbie Kruse

Why Kruse may be Australia's saviour, not scapegoat

AFC to probe sandal throwing at Qatar vs. UAE in Asian Cup semifinal

Qatar cruise to the AFC Asian Cup final for the first time with a comfortable 4-0 win over the United Arab Emirates.

The Asian Football Confederation has launched an investigation into the throwing of objects, including a barrage of sandals, at Qatar players during Tuesday's Asian Cup semifinal against United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Three Qatar players were showered with footwear and drinks bottles thrown by a hostile crowd while celebrating goals in the 4-0 thrashing of hosts UAE, which secured a place in Friday's final against Japan.

"The AFC is conducting a thorough investigation into events at the Asian Cup UAE 2019 semifinal between the United Arab Emirates and Qatar at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi," an AFC spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Once that investigation has been completed the AFC will decide on the appropriate next steps."

Throwing a shoe at someone is considered a major insult in the Arab world, where it is rude to sit with the sole of a shoe pointing at another person.

The incidents followed the booing of the visitors' national anthem and were an embarrassment for the host nation, which with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain launched a diplomatic and trade boycott of Qatar in 2017.

The four nations accuse Qatar of supporting terrorism, which the Gulf emirate -- host nation for the 2022 World Cup -- denies.

With no Qatar fans travelling to the match because of the boycott, local sports officials had ensured a full house for the fixture by giving away thousands of free tickets to Emiratis.

Neither the UAE's General Sport Authority nor the local organising committee responded to requests for comment on Tuesday.

